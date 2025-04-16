In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Victor
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS