In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Sport
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|70.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS