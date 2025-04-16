In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|7.81 PS PS