In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS