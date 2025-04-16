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Hero Super Splendor vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 80,848₹ 82,860
Mileage60 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124.8 cc
Power10.87 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Front Right View
Engine
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2042 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1326 mm
Height
1102 mm1028 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm780 mm
Width
740 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail TechnologyintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayYes
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,58195,526
Ex-Showroom Price
80,84882,860
RTO
6,4676,560
Insurance
6,2666,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0112,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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Latest Car & Bike News

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