In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS