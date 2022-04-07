|Max Power
|10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
|Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹86,869
|₹85,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹72,600
|₹72,270
|RTO
|₹6,108
|₹6,548
|Insurance
|₹5,856
|₹5,426
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹1,550
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,867
|₹1,844