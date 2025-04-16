In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS