hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesSuper Splendor vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Hero Super Splendor vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 80,848₹ 73,340
Mileage60 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc109.7 cc
Power10.87 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Right View
Rear Wheel
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L6 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm150 mm
Length
2042 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1275 mm
Height
1102 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg107 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm765 mm
Width
740 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
57.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52.4 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
i3s Technology
YesAnalog
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail TechnologyEconometer Parking Brake
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Display-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,58185,313
Ex-Showroom Price
80,84873,340
RTO
6,4675,867
Insurance
6,2666,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0111,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Super Splendor XTEC now costs from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88,128 for the drum brakes variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,028 for the disc brakes variant, and the Glamour ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,698 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,698 based on the model.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour updated with OBD2B compliant engine. Check details
16 Apr 2025
The Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 brings cosmetic revisions, impoved safety and mileage, as well as new features
Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 launched in India, prices start from 86,500
28 May 2026
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 13: 2025 Yezdi Roadster review, TVS Jupiter 110 special edition launched & more…
14 Sept 2025
TVS iQube offers a natural upgrade from TVS Jupiter 110.
5 electric scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from the TVS Jupiter 110
13 Jul 2026
The Glamour and the Super Splendor XTEC now get updated features and an OBD 2B complaint engine.
2025 Hero Glamour and Super Splendor XTEC: Here are five things that have changed
18 Apr 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers