In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS