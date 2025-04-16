In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Iqube
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|74-212 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours