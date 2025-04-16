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Hero Super Splendor vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor Iqube
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 80,848₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage60 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm157 mm
Length
2042 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1301 mm
Height
1102 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52.4 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail Technology-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT Display5 Inch TFT
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,5811,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
80,8481,11,422
RTO
6,4670
Insurance
6,2665,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0112,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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