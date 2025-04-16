In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|16.04 PS PS