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HomeCompare BikesSuper Splendor vs Apache RTR 160

Hero Super Splendor vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor Apache rtr 160
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 80,848₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage60 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc159.7 cc
Power10.87 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2042 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1300 mm
Height
1102 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm790 mm
Width
740 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic forks
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail Technology(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT DisplayYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,5811,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
80,8481,12,190
RTO
6,4678,975
Insurance
6,26611,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0112,850

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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