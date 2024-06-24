In 2024 Hero Super Splendor or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.