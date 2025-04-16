In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs TEM G33 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Tem g33
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 92,000
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.