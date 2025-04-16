In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Storm ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Storm zx
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 0.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-