|Max Power
|10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹86,869
|₹90,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹72,600
|₹90,000
|RTO
|₹6,108
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,856
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,867
|₹1,934