In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-