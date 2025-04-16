In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-