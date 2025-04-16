In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at Rs. 54,990 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Mini Lithino has a range of up to 50-65 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Mini Lithino Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Mini lithino
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 54,990
|Range
|-
|50-65 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hour