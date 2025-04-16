In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Elektrika 60
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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