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Hero Super Splendor vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor Rafiki
BrandHeroTrinity Motors
Price₹ 80,848₹ 69,999
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage60 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Length
2042 mm1700 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm-
Height
1102 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg62 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Features
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail Technology-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Display-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,58173,600
Ex-Showroom Price
80,84869,999
RTO
6,4670
Insurance
6,2663,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0111,581

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