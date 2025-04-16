In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Mitra
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.