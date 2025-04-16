In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Toutche Electric Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Heileo H200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Heileo H200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Heileo h200
|Brand
|Hero
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 46,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 50 Minutes