In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS