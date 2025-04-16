In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Access 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS