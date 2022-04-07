HT Auto
Hero Super Splendor vs Suzuki Access 125

Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
Drum
₹68,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
Drum Cast
₹67,503*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.4 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,86986,263
Ex-Showroom Price
72,60074,300
RTO
6,1085,944
Insurance
5,8566,019
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8671,854

