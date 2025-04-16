In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or SUPER ECO T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. SUPER ECO offers the T1 in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. T1 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs T1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|T1
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 56,772
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-6 Hours (100%)