In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Super eco se 2
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 62,652
|Range
|-
|70 -80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-