In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or SUPER ECO S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs S 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|S 2
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70 -85 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-6 Hours (100%)