In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Buzz
|Brand
|Hero
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|-
|90 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.16 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.