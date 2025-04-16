In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Zepop has a range of up to 120-145 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Zepop Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Zepop
|Brand
|Hero
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 61,770
|Range
|-
|120-145 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.15 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours