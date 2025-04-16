In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-