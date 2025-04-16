In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance+ engine makes power & torque 1 kW & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs ETrance+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Etrance+
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 93,999
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours