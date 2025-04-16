In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] has a range of up to 101 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Epluto 7g pro [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|101 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours