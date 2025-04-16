In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 300 w W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Epluto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Epluto
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 71,999
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-