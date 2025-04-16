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HomeCompare BikesSuper Splendor vs S1 X [2023-2025]

Hero Super Splendor vs Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor S1 x [2023-2025]
BrandHeroOla Electric
Price₹ 80,848₹ 94,999
Range-95-193 km/charge
Mileage60 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2 kWh
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Length
2042 mm1860 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1359 mm
Height
1102 mm1298 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg101 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm805 mm
Width
740 mm850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm12 inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm5.8 kW
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm155 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersDual shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTwin telescopic
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail Technology-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT Display4.3 inch Segmented LCD
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,58198,714
Ex-Showroom Price
80,84894,999
RTO
6,4670
Insurance
6,2663,715
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0112,121

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