Hero Super Splendor or Ola Electric S1 Air - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at 80,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Air engine makes power & torque 6000 W & 58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl. S1 Air has a range of up to 101 km/charge.