In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|S1
|Brand
|Hero
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|128-181 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.97 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-