|Max Power
|10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|₹1,867
|₹NaN
Ola S1 range of electric scooter models have finally received the much-awaited MoveOS3 software update which brings to life several key promises that Ola Electric has been making for quite some time now. While a number of the new updates put the focus on the fun aspect of the electric scooter model, there are also several key convenience options, the biggest being the Hypercharger network now avai...Read More