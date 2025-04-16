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Hero Super Splendor vs Ola Electric S1

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor S1
BrandHeroOla Electric
Price₹ 80,848₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range-128-181 km/charge
Mileage60 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.97 kWh
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2042 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm
Height
1102 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm
Width
740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front:-110 / 70 - 12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSingle Fork
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail Technology-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Display7 Inch touch screen
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,5811,22,099
Ex-Showroom Price
80,8481,10,149
RTO
6,4678,811
Insurance
6,2663,139
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0112,624

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