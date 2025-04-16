In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 70,096 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Ridge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Ridge
|Brand
|Hero
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 70,096
|Range
|-
|84 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.7 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2-3 Hours