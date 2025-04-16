In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 84,443 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. PraisePro has a range of up to 81 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs PraisePro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Praisepro
|Brand
|Hero
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 84,443
|Range
|-
|81 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2-3 Hours