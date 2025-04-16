In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Okaya EV Freedum choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Freedum Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Freedum has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Freedum Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Freedum
|Brand
|Hero
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|-
|70-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hours