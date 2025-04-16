In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Okaya EV Faast F2T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2T Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Faast F2T has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Faast F2T Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Faast f2t
|Brand
|Hero
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 89,999
|Range
|-
|80-85 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours