In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Hawk
|Brand
|Hero
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-