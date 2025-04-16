In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Qv60
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.