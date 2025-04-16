In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Flion
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.