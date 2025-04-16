In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|-
|54-134 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)