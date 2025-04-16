In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|-
|190 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.