In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Nds eco lio
|Brand
|Hero
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 88,166
|Range
|-
|83 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-