In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Merico Fashia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Merico fashia
|Brand
|Hero
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 61,311
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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