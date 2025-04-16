In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Merico Electric Evanka choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Evanka Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Evanka
|Brand
|Hero
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 62,505
|Range
|-
|87 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-