In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Lectrix LXS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs LXS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Lxs
|Brand
|Hero
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|89 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2.5-3 Hrs.