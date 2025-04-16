In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. XGT VP has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs XGT VP Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Xgt vp
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 59,999
|Range
|-
|65-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-