In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. XGT CAT 2.0 has a range of up to 95-140 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs XGT CAT 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Xgt cat 2.0
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 74,999
|Range
|-
|95-140 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.17 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)