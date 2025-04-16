In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Komaki Venice choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Venice Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Venice has a range of up to 75-300 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Venice Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Venice
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-300 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.88 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours